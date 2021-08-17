Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire five times in Donbas, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said on Tuesday morning.

"As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier received a gunshot wound incompatible with life," the JFO said.

In particular, at Zolote-4, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Near Shyrokyne, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions from heavy anti-tank and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as small arms. In the Vodiane area, the occupation forces fired from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms. In the direction of Novomykhailivka, the Russian armed formations fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from large-caliber machine guns and small arms. Near Prychepylivka, Russian-occupation forces fired from heavy machine guns and small arms.

"As of 07:00 on August 17, two ceasefire violations were recorded by the Russian-occupation forces," the JFO said.

It is noted that near Prychepylivka, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions with small arms. In the direction of the settlement Vodiane, which is near Donetsk, the Russian armed formations used 120 caliber mortars.