Zelensky calls Beleniuk 'one of most worthy sons of Ukraine,' urges police to respond toughly to cases of racism or xenophobia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the incident involving MP, Greco-Roman fighter Zhan Beleniuk, stating that any manifestation of racism or xenophobia in Ukraine is unacceptable.

"The Ukrainian anthem sounded at the Tokyo Olympics thanks to Zhan Beleniuk! He is one of the most worthy sons of Ukraine, our people are proud of him! And any manifestations of racism or xenophobia in Ukraine are unacceptable!" Zelensky said on Twitter.

Earlier, the MP of the Verkhovna Rada, first deputy head of the committee of youth and sports and the gold medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Zhan Beleniuk said on Facebook that unknown young people approached him in the center of Kyiv (Pechersk) and tried to provoke a conflict.

The communication department of Kyiv police said later that information about the event was included in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, ethnic or religious beliefs) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.