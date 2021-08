Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won the final bout in the up to 87 kg weight category at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and added the first gold medal to the Ukrainian team.

According to the official website of the Olympics, Beleniuk defeated Hungarian Viktor Lorincz with a score of 5:1.

This is the ninth medal in the overall standings of the Ukrainian team. The national team also has two silver medals and six bronze medals.