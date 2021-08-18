Facts

10:01 18.08.2021

Beleniuk receives rank of 'senior lieutenant', PM gun - Defense Ministry

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran congratulated Ukrainian wrestler, the champion of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on receiving another military rank, and also awarded an incentive award, the press service of the ministry reports.

On August 17, during a solemn meeting of army champions and prize-winners at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Taran congratulated gold medalist Zhan Beleniuk on receiving the next military rank of "senior lieutenant" and awarded him with the Ministry of Defense incentive award "Firearms", PM gun, the message said.

It was reported that the Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in the weight category up to 87 kg and brought the only gold medal to the Ukrainian national team.

