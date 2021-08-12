Russian-occupation forces open fire eight times in Donbas over past day, civilian killed, soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces carried out eight attacks in Donbas, as a result of which a civilian was killed and a Ukrainian soldier was wounded. Since the beginning of the current day, no ceasefire violations have been recorded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on August 11, in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation, the Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire eight times [...]. As a result of the shelling of Novoselivka 2, a local resident of 1935 died and the private houses of residents and adjacent households were damaged [...] one soldier received firearms Shrapnel wounds. The soldier is in a medical facility, his health is satisfactory," the JFO said in the morning report on the headquarters Facebook page on Thursday.

The enemy carried out shelling using artillery systems of 122-mm caliber, automatic heavy anti-tank, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

The headquarters saidd that as a result of the shelling of Novomykhailivka, the territory of the farm and the power line were damaged, which led to a blackout in the settlements of Taramchuk, Slavne, Sladke, Novomykhailivka. In addition, the settlement of Novomykhailivka was left without water supply.

"As of 07:00 on August 12, no ceasefire violations were recorded," the headquarters said.