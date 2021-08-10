Facts

12:46 10.08.2021

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expects the UN Court to recognize unfounded the arguments made by Russia in the counter-memorandum filed on August 9, 2021 in the "Ukraine versus Russian Federation" case. This is stated in a statement released by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry recalled that on June 12, 2018, Ukraine submitted a memorandum to the UN Court, in which it claims that the Russian Federation is systematically violating the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

In particular, Russia is charged with inaction in the investigation and not interfering with the supply of money and weapons to illegal armed groups in eastern Ukraine that are involved in a number of terrorist acts, namely the MH-17 plane crash, shelling of civilians in Volnovakha, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and Avdiyivka, as well as the organization of a number of explosions during mass peaceful assemblies in Kharkiv and other cities.

In addition, Ukraine calls the Russian Federation to account for the campaign of cultural destruction against the communities of the Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians since the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Also, Russia must provide an answer why it did not comply with the temporary measures that were ordered by the court more than four years ago, including the requirement to remove obstacles to the activities of the Mejlis on the territory of the peninsula.

In November 2019, the UN International Court of Justice issued a decision that rejected all of Russia's preliminary objections to the Court's jurisdiction, decided to consider Ukraine's claims on the merits and, accordingly, ordered Russia to provide explanations on the merits of Ukraine's claims.

"There is no doubt that all the answers and arguments stated by Russia in its counter-memorandum will be recognized by the Court as groundless. Ukraine will continue to elaborate and defend its position within the trial at the International Court of Justice," the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said.

In the future, the court will determine whether there is a need to submit additional written documents, and set procedural deadlines for the next steps.

Завантаження...
