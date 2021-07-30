Ambassador Korniychuk discusses preparations of pilgrimage to Uman with Israeli minister of religions

Preparations for the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman, in particular, the need for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports, were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Minister of Religious Affairs of Israel Matan Kahan. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The parties discussed issues related to the preparation of this year's visit of pilgrims to the city of Uman during the celebration of the Jewish New Year. The Ambassador of Ukraine informed the Minister about the preparatory measures taken by the Ukrainian government to organize a safe pilgrimage to Ukraine in a pandemic», - the statement reads.

The focus was on discussing measures to facilitate border crossings between States, in particular the need for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports.

«Minister M. Kahana assured of readiness to work closely with the Ukrainian side on all issues raised during the meeting», - the Embassy noted.