Facts

08:53 30.07.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk discusses preparations of pilgrimage to Uman with Israeli minister of religions

1 min read

Preparations for the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman, in particular, the need for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports, were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Minister of Religious Affairs of Israel Matan Kahan. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The parties discussed issues related to the preparation of this year's visit of pilgrims to the city of Uman during the celebration of the Jewish New Year. The Ambassador of Ukraine informed the Minister about the preparatory measures taken by the Ukrainian government to organize a safe pilgrimage to Ukraine in a pandemic», - the statement reads.

The focus was on discussing measures to facilitate border crossings between States, in particular the need for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports.

«Minister M. Kahana assured of readiness to work closely with the Ukrainian side on all issues raised during the meeting», - the Embassy noted.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

Ukraine sends firefighting aircraft of Emergency Service to Turkey to extinguish large-scale forest fires

Ukraine to send firefighter plane to help Turkey – Zelensky

Some 180 experts from 33 countries ready to participate in expert network of Crimean Platform – Kuleba

Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Natalia Halibarenko as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO

Ukraine sends firefighting aircraft of Emergency Service to Turkey to extinguish large-scale forest fires

Ukraine to send firefighter plane to help Turkey – Zelensky

Ukrainian border guards in Cossack Mace 2021 exercise work out restoration of control over border with support of Ukraine's Armed Forces, NATO partners

Some 180 experts from 33 countries ready to participate in expert network of Crimean Platform – Kuleba

Ambassador Korniychuk met with various political forces of the Knesset

Poland to be represented at high level at inaugural summit of Crimean Platform - Secretary of State of President's Office

Ukraine sees 846 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 25 related deaths

Wizz Air Hungary begins operating flights in Simferopol FIR over Black Sea managed by Ukraine

Ukraine to sign agreement with U.S. on projects for development, testing of military equipment – Defense Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD