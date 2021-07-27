No casualties reported amid mortar attacks at Ukrainian positions in Zolote-4, Vodiane launched by Russia-occupation forces - JFO HQ

Since Tuesday midnight, on July 27, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas twice violated the ceasefire regime in Zolote-4 and Vodiane, without losses reported, the press center of the JFO (Joint Forces Operation) headquarters reported.

"As of 7:00 on July 27, two violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. Near Zolote-4, the enemy opened fire from 120-caliber mortars. Not far from Vodiane, near Donetsk, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions with 120-caliber mortars. There are no casualties among the military of the Joint Forces," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Tuesday.

Over the past day, on July 26, fifteen violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. The enemy fired at the Ukrainian positions using 122 mm artillery, 120 and 82 caliber mortars, anti-tank missile systems, light and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns.

In addition, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type were recorded overflying the contact line.

As a result of the shelling attacks, four servicemen received shrapnel wounds, and another three received combat injuries.