Facts

10:27 27.07.2021

No casualties reported amid mortar attacks at Ukrainian positions in Zolote-4, Vodiane launched by Russia-occupation forces - JFO HQ

1 min read
No casualties reported amid mortar attacks at Ukrainian positions in Zolote-4, Vodiane launched by Russia-occupation forces - JFO HQ

Since Tuesday midnight, on July 27, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas twice violated the ceasefire regime in Zolote-4 and Vodiane, without losses reported, the press center of the JFO (Joint Forces Operation) headquarters reported.

"As of 7:00 on July 27, two violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. Near Zolote-4, the enemy opened fire from 120-caliber mortars. Not far from Vodiane, near Donetsk, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions with 120-caliber mortars. There are no casualties among the military of the Joint Forces," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Tuesday.

Over the past day, on July 26, fifteen violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. The enemy fired at the Ukrainian positions using 122 mm artillery, 120 and 82 caliber mortars, anti-tank missile systems, light and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns.

In addition, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type were recorded overflying the contact line.

As a result of the shelling attacks, four servicemen received shrapnel wounds, and another three received combat injuries.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:49 27.07.2021
Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

13:27 26.07.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at positions of Ukrainian army using heavy artillery, seven soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at positions of Ukrainian army using heavy artillery, seven soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

09:28 26.07.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

12:59 22.07.2021
Security situation continues to deteriorate in Donbas – Grau

Security situation continues to deteriorate in Donbas – Grau

16:13 20.07.2021
Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

11:23 16.07.2021
U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

17:31 14.07.2021
About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

09:22 14.07.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

18:46 13.07.2021
Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

11:24 10.07.2021
Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

Most Ukrainians don't support Putin's statement that Russians and Ukrainians are one people – poll

Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

LATEST

ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

Most Ukrainians don't support Putin's statement that Russians and Ukrainians are one people – poll

UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to attend Crimean Platform summit - Dzhemilev

Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine and Israel agree on technical part of COVID certificates for their further mutual recognition

Semenchenko reports he placed under arrest again

Kyiv intends to buy up to 20 electric buses within Kyoto Protocol in next two years

Fourteen EU countries have already opened for tourists from Ukraine – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD