Kuleba: Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on Nord Stream 2

Kyiv is initiating consultations with the European Commission and Germany on Nord Stream 2 after the official announcement of the deal between Germany and the United States, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Under Article 274 of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Ukraine is officially initiating consultations with the European Commission and Germany on Nord Stream 2, which threatens the Ukraine's security, violates the diversification principle of the EU Energy Union. Notes to Brussels and Berlin already sent," Kuleba said on Twitter.