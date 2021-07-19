Vaccination with Moderna vaccine comes with intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

After a full course of vaccination with the Moderna vaccine, it will be possible to obtain an international vaccination certificate, said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

"The mRNA vaccine developed by the American company Moderna is approved by the WHO for emergency use. This means that after a full course of vaccination, it will be possible to obtain an international certificate of vaccination. A full course of vaccinations provides for the introduction of two doses of the vaccine with an interval of 28 days," wrote Liashko on his Facebook page on Sunday.

According to the minister, it is planned to distribute the vaccine in all regions by Wednesday. "We will start shipping to the regions today, the vaccine will be in every region on Wednesday," he added.

As reported, the first 2 million doses of Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus, donated by the United States of America on the initiative of COVAX, arrived in Ukraine.