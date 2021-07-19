Zelensky to visit Georgia to sign Declaration of Associated Trio summit, take part in Batumi International Conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Georgia on Monday, July 19, where he will sign the Declaration of the Associated Trio summit and take part in the Batumi International Conference, the press service of the head of state said.

"On July 19, 2021 Zelensky will pay a working visit to Georgia in order to start the activities of the Associated Trio format of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova at the presidential level. The leaders of the three countries will sign the Declaration of the summit of the Associated Trio and will hold a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel," the presidential press service said on Monday morning.

At the same time, within the framework of the visit, Zelensky will also take part in the work of the Batumi International Conference together with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu and the President of the European Council.