Facts

13:50 12.07.2021

Assessment of readiness for recognition of Ukrainian COVID certificates by EU states to be carried out soon – Ukraine's MFA

3 min read

 An assessment of readiness for the recognition of Ukrainian COVID certificates by EU member states will be carried out in the near future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reported.

"Now two types of certificates have been introduced: international for travel [will take effect after completion of the recognition procedure] and internal for use within the country, for example, attending public events. We have already launched beta testing of digital COVID certificates in the Diia application. In the near future, an assessment of the readiness for the recognition of our certificates by EU member states will be carried out, after which an official assessment from specialists of the European Commission and a process of concluding international agreements will take place," the Foreign Ministry said in its responses to popular questions about travel in 2021.

The ministry urges to follow the updates on the websites of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said that Ukraine is one of the first countries that began communication with the EU side on the introduction of COVID certificates. In parallel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, is negotiating bilaterally with countries on the mutual recognition of international certificates.

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that there is no single system for all countries of the world or certain regions regarding digital or paper COVID certificates.

"We recommend familiarizing with the requirements for the form of a COVID certificate for entering the relevant country on the MFA portal at the link: https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua/. Select a country on the interactive map and find out the details," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that up-to-date information on the entry rules for citizens of Ukraine to different countries of the world is available on the same portal.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine promptly updates information on the restrictions and requirements on the online map of this resource. We recommend checking the conditions before starting your trip abroad [even if you have purchased a tourist ticket or tour] in order to avoid complications at the border," the ministry explained.

It is also indicated that if entry of citizens of Ukraine to the relevant state is possible provided an international certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, information on the list of recognized vaccines is also posted on the specified website.

"Look for the necessary information in the section 'Temporary Entry Regime for Citizens of Ukraine' for the country you are interested in," the Foreign Ministry added.

Tags: #covid_19 #certificate
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 10.07.2021
Verum Expert private clinic provides its resources for work of mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19

Verum Expert private clinic provides its resources for work of mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19

17:12 07.07.2021
About 32% of Ukrainians may have antibodies to COVID-19 - preliminary research

About 32% of Ukrainians may have antibodies to COVID-19 - preliminary research

16:55 07.07.2021
Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

14:20 06.07.2021
Vacation period, increasing COVID-19 incidence in Europe are external threat to situation with COVID-19 in Ukraine – KSE

Vacation period, increasing COVID-19 incidence in Europe are external threat to situation with COVID-19 in Ukraine – KSE

09:06 06.07.2021
Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

13:24 03.07.2021
Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

10:13 02.07.2021
Ukraine records 696 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,197 people recovered, 33 people died – ministry

Ukraine records 696 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,197 people recovered, 33 people died – ministry

16:31 01.07.2021
Decline in COVID-19 incidence slowing down in Ukraine – KSE

Decline in COVID-19 incidence slowing down in Ukraine – KSE

13:40 01.07.2021
Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

16:08 24.06.2021
'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

LATEST

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO, situation in Donbas reforms in Ukraine

Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Zelensky has no intentions to discuss compensation to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 with Merkel

Ukraine's MFA answers to most common questions on traveling abroad

Transparency International Ukraine demands transparency of equipment procurement for Ohmatdyt

Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

Bill on state policy of transition period sent to Venice Commission, opinion expected in Oct – Reznikov

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD