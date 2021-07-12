Assessment of readiness for recognition of Ukrainian COVID certificates by EU states to be carried out soon – Ukraine's MFA

An assessment of readiness for the recognition of Ukrainian COVID certificates by EU member states will be carried out in the near future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reported.

"Now two types of certificates have been introduced: international for travel [will take effect after completion of the recognition procedure] and internal for use within the country, for example, attending public events. We have already launched beta testing of digital COVID certificates in the Diia application. In the near future, an assessment of the readiness for the recognition of our certificates by EU member states will be carried out, after which an official assessment from specialists of the European Commission and a process of concluding international agreements will take place," the Foreign Ministry said in its responses to popular questions about travel in 2021.

The ministry urges to follow the updates on the websites of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said that Ukraine is one of the first countries that began communication with the EU side on the introduction of COVID certificates. In parallel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, is negotiating bilaterally with countries on the mutual recognition of international certificates.

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that there is no single system for all countries of the world or certain regions regarding digital or paper COVID certificates.

"We recommend familiarizing with the requirements for the form of a COVID certificate for entering the relevant country on the MFA portal at the link: https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua/. Select a country on the interactive map and find out the details," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that up-to-date information on the entry rules for citizens of Ukraine to different countries of the world is available on the same portal.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine promptly updates information on the restrictions and requirements on the online map of this resource. We recommend checking the conditions before starting your trip abroad [even if you have purchased a tourist ticket or tour] in order to avoid complications at the border," the ministry explained.

It is also indicated that if entry of citizens of Ukraine to the relevant state is possible provided an international certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, information on the list of recognized vaccines is also posted on the specified website.

"Look for the necessary information in the section 'Temporary Entry Regime for Citizens of Ukraine' for the country you are interested in," the Foreign Ministry added.