Facts

13:03 07.07.2021

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

1 min read
Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

A man who shot in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv set fire to an apartment in which he locked himself, the residents of the building are being evacuated, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"A special police operation continues in Kyiv. During the negotiations, the attacker set fire to the apartment where he locked himself. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service took measures to extinguish the fire," according to a report on Facebook.

Now police officers are evacuating residents of a residential building.

At the same time, as can be seen from the live television broadcast by the journalists from the scene, the police took the man in handcuffs out of the building and drove away in a car.

Tags: #fire #shooting
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:53 27.02.2021
Police establishing circumstances of fire in hospital in Chernivtsi

Police establishing circumstances of fire in hospital in Chernivtsi

16:49 27.02.2021
Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi caused by self-arson of one of patients - media

Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi caused by self-arson of one of patients - media

15:36 27.02.2021
Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi not related to electric wiring, there was no oxygen cylinder explosion – mayor

Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi not related to electric wiring, there was no oxygen cylinder explosion – mayor

13:12 04.02.2021
Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

09:35 04.02.2021
Doctor, three patients died in fire at Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital

Doctor, three patients died in fire at Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital

14:11 02.02.2021
Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

18:48 21.01.2021
House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

17:31 21.01.2021
Preliminary cause of fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices - prosecutor general

Preliminary cause of fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices - prosecutor general

17:13 21.01.2021
Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

16:31 21.01.2021
Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau to soon withdraw from TCG talks – source

EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

Official consultations of TCG political working group again do not take place on July 6 – Harmash

LATEST

Lithuanian President: Clear vision of how Ukraine can approach EU, NATO needed

Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

Ukraine's MFA welcomes adoption by OSCE PA of urgent resolution on destabilizing military build-up by Russia near Ukraine, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, Black, Azov Seas

Adonis medical group launches its own ambulance service

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau to soon withdraw from TCG talks – source

EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

Official consultations of TCG political working group again do not take place on July 6 – Harmash

Active phase starts in coastal component of Sea Breeze 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD