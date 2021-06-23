Ukraine and Israel presented each other models of the so-called vaccination passports

On June 22, 2021, Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk took part in an initiated by the Embassy of Ukraine online meeting of the representatives of ministries and departments of Ukraine and Israel involved in promoting mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«An exchange of information on the status of implementation of these certificates in Ukraine and Israel, their content and technical features took place. Models of "Covid certificates" and vaccination certificates from COVID-19 were presented. It was agreed to speed up the professional work of technical teams and agreed on operational communication between them», - the statement reads.

The Embassy notes that the Ukrainian side is currently considering a draft intergovernmental agreement proposed by the Government of Israel, the signing of which will help lift the existing restrictions on entry to Israel for Ukrainian citizens.

«The Embassy expects that after the technical approval, a political decision will be made immediately on signing an agreement that will allow the resumption of travel of vaccinated citizens», - the statement said.