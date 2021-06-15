Facts

10:37 15.06.2021

Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

1 min read
Zelensky thanks NATO for prospect of membership in Alliance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the participants in the NATO summit for their decision that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance by receiving NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), the presidential press service said.

"We are grateful to NATO members for such a completely logical decision, which confirmed the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit," Zelensky said.

"At the same time, in the decision of the summit there are no specific time limits for the next steps in our rapprochement with NATO, which we hope for," he said.

The head of state also confirmed that Ukraine "will continue to pursue reform in the security and defense sectors in order to further meet the standards of interoperability with NATO member states."

"Ukraine, not being NATO member, is already making its significant part in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security. The opposition to Russian aggression in the east, during which, unfortunately, Ukrainian soldiers continue to die, is our invaluable contribution to the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space," Zelensky said.

According to him, "Ukraine's role in ensuring global security should be properly assessed."

Tags: #zelensky #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 15.06.2021
Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

12:29 15.06.2021
New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

12:01 15.06.2021
Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

10:08 15.06.2021
Zelensky vetoes law that weakens liability for inaccurate declaration

Zelensky vetoes law that weakens liability for inaccurate declaration

18:41 14.06.2021
NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

14:50 14.06.2021
Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

Zelensky in talk with Johnson ahead of NATO summit: It's time for our partners, allies to support Ukraine with specific actions

09:51 14.06.2021
"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

16:38 12.06.2021
Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

15:31 12.06.2021
Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

Kuleba: No attempts to agree on agenda for Zelensky-Putin meeting, but meeting's place not discussed yet

11:32 12.06.2021
Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

LATEST

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

Rada adopts law with amendments to Tax Code on tax amnesty - 243 votes

In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

In case of Nord Stream 2 completion, Ukraine would like to receive guarantees of security by withdrawing Russian troops - Kuleba

Full course of COVID-19 vaccination with Russian vaccine Sputnik V not sufficient for entering Ukraine – ministry

Two Ukrainians die in road accident in Romania, two more in serious condition – MFA

Tourism Agency plans to launch poll of foreign tourists at border in Aug-Sept – Oleskiv

Law on tourism must be adopted by year end - Tourism Agency head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD