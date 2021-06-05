Some 1,897 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in 24 hours, 8,330 recoveries – Health Ministry

As of Saturday morning, 1,897 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine, 8,330 people recovered, 86 people died, according to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"On June 5, 2021, 1,897 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, including 91 children and 65 health workers were infected. Also over the past day: 1,065 people were hospitalized; 86 died; 8,330 recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on the official Facebook page on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, on June 4, 2,266 new COVID cases of -19 were recorded, on June 3, 2,581 new coronavirus infections were reported, on June 2, 205 new COVID-19 cases were recorded per day, on June 1, there were 2,137 new cases. On May 19, 31, 2021, 1,703 new infections were reported, on May 30, 1,703 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, on May 29, 3,096 new cases were recorded, and on May 28, 3,306 new coronavirus cases were reported.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday morning was 2,213,580, 51,140 patients died, 2,088,712 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (497), Kyiv region (160), Zaporizhia region (138), Dnipropetrovsk region (128) and Kharkiv (116) region.