Facts

12:07 05.06.2021

Some 1,897 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in 24 hours, 8,330 recoveries – Health Ministry

2 min read
Some 1,897 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in 24 hours, 8,330 recoveries – Health Ministry

As of Saturday morning, 1,897 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine, 8,330 people recovered, 86 people died, according to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"On June 5, 2021, 1,897 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, including 91 children and 65 health workers were infected. Also over the past day: 1,065 people were hospitalized; 86 died; 8,330 recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on the official Facebook page on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, on June 4, 2,266 new COVID cases of -19 were recorded, on June 3, 2,581 new coronavirus infections were reported, on June 2, 205 new COVID-19 cases were recorded per day, on June 1, there were 2,137 new cases. On May 19, 31, 2021, 1,703 new infections were reported, on May 30, 1,703 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, on May 29, 3,096 new cases were recorded, and on May 28, 3,306 new coronavirus cases were reported.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday morning was 2,213,580, 51,140 patients died, 2,088,712 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (497), Kyiv region (160), Zaporizhia region (138), Dnipropetrovsk region (128) and Kharkiv (116) region.

Tags: #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:39 04.06.2021
Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

19:07 31.05.2021
Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

11:14 29.05.2021
Ukraine sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases

09:09 28.05.2021
Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

09:31 27.05.2021
Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

14:20 26.05.2021
Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

09:46 26.05.2021
Daily COVID-19 morbidity keeps rising in Ukraine

Daily COVID-19 morbidity keeps rising in Ukraine

09:36 25.05.2021
Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

16:12 24.05.2021
Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

11:38 22.05.2021
Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

LATEST

SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

PGO prevents illegal transfer of large lithium ore deposit in Ukraine

Kolomoisky, Poroshenko could enter register of oligarchs – justice minister

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

Ex-MP Levchenko removed from wanted list in 2021 upon National Police motion – SBU

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Zelensky proposes to oblige public civil servants to file declaration of contacts with oligarchs – bill

Poroshenko arrives for interrogation at SBU in case of Medvedchuk, Kozak as witness

Permanent intl media monitoring mission on disinformation about Ukraine, Ukrainian diaspora starts working

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD