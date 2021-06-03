Facts

11:32 03.06.2021

Forced landing of plane in Belarus poses threat to intl security – Rada's statement

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a statement regarding the incident with the forced landing of a Ryanair aircraft in Minsk, recognizing such actions of the Belarusian authorities as a threat to international security.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 5597 was supported by 280 MPs at a plenary session on Thursday.

"By committing this compulsory act of landing a passenger plane, the Belarusian authorities endangered the safety of passengers and crew. These actions are a violation of international civil aviation rules and pose a threat to international security, including the safety of air transport," the parliamentarians said in the statement.

The Ukrainian parliamentarians called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to urgently investigate this unacceptable act with the corresponding consequences for those who committed it.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine strongly condemns the actions of the Belarusian authorities due to the forced landing of the Ryanair passenger company and the detention of founder of the largest opposition Belarusian telegram channel NEXTA Raman Protasevich. Ukrainian parliamentarians believe this is another manifestation of the attack of the Belarusian authorities on the political opposition, freedom of speech and journalistic activities in Belarus.

The Verkhovna Rada called on the Belarusian authorities to immediately release Protasevich and all political prisoners, to stop the lawlessness and torture used by the Belarusian security services in relation to the Belarusian citizens in custody, and also to guarantee respect for human rights in accordance with international obligations.

The Verkhovna Rada confirms its full solidarity with international partners, primarily from the member states of the European Union and the United States, including the termination of air traffic with Belarus.

The parliament also fully supports the actions of the government of Ukraine, which, in order to ensure the safety of civil aviation and society, was one of the first European states to impose a ban on air traffic between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus from May 26, 2021 and strengthened "air sanctions" against Belarusian airlines from May 28, 2021.

Tags: #ryanair #rada
