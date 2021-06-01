Zelensky proposes new format of negotiations, which would include Donbas, Crimea, Nord Stream 2

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to create a new format of negotiations to resolve the situation in the country, as he said in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to his proposal, the new format should include not only the settlement of the situation in Donbas, but also the return of the temporarily occupied Crimea under Ukrainian control and the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

According to the President of Ukraine, this format could be combined with the Normandy format.

"There [in the Normandy format] is no talk about Crimea, or about the pipe, or about security guarantees. The Normandy format and its topics would then become part of this structure," Zelensky said.

As reported, on April 27, the head of state had already proposed the creation of a new format of negotiations, expanding it by attracting representatives of the United States, Canada and Great Britain.

The translation of the interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung was published on the website of the President of Ukraine.