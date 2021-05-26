Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

The launch of digital COVID certificates is scheduled for early July, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"As for COVID passports or COVID certificates. The European Union is in the final stage of agreeing on such passports. Its presence will be a prerequisite for traveling in Europe, and therefore Ukraine is acting synchronized with European partners. The launch of our digital certificates is scheduled for early July," said Shmyhal at a government meeting on Wednesday. The prime minister stressed that these certificates would be valid in Europe.