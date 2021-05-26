Facts

11:33 26.05.2021

Crown Agents delivers first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine purchased from state budget

1 min read
Crown Agents delivers first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine purchased from state budget

The British purchasing agency Crown Agents delivered the first 117,000 doses out of 167,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine from Belgium on Wednesday.

Crown Agents told Interfax-Ukraine that the second batch of vaccine (50,000 doses) is expected on Thursday.

According to head of Crown Agents in Ukraine Tetiana Korotchenko, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was transported in compliance with all storage rules under the required temperature conditions.

In February, Crown Agents delivered 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Ukraine, developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford.

