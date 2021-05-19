Facts

10:00 19.05.2021

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

The prosecutor's office of Kyiv notified nine former and current employees of municipal enterprises of the capital of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds, in cases in which suspicions have already been presented, the damage to the budget exceeds UAH 43 million, prosecutor of Kyiv Oleh Kiper said.

In an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the prosecutor of the capital said that there are 11 suspects in criminal proceedings on the facts of embezzlement of budget funds, nine of whom are current and former employees of public utilities.

"So, according to the results of searches in the office of the Spetszhytlofond municipal enterprise (housing fund), the suspicion was reported to three persons - the deputy director of the enterprise, the former deputy of the same enterprise, as well as the director of the contracting company. They are suspected of embezzling UAH 10.5 million, which were allocated from the city budget for the construction and reconstruction of engineering networks," the prosecutor of the capital said.

In this context, he continued: "Seven persons were informed of suspicion of embezzlement in the Department of Social Policy of Kyiv City State Administration. Three current officials of the said department are among the suspects, including the deputy head, as well as four former employees, whose actions caused UAH 13.5 million in damage during the procurement of medical supplies."

Another suspicion, according to Kiper, concerns tax evasion for the use of communal land.

"The suspicion was reported to the director of a private company, whose actions inflicted damage to the capital's budget in the amount of UAH 19.5 million," the capital's prosecutor added.

Answering the question about the whole amount of damage of all investigated cases of embezzlement of the budget, the prosecutor of Kyiv said: "Under those proceedings in which the suspicion has already been reported, we are talking about the damage of more than UAH 43 million. The total amount on all proceedings is many times more."

According to Kiper, in some criminal proceedings it is not about direct damage to the capital's budget, but about abuses by the capital's officials when issuing permits, as well as illegal extortions from entrepreneurs.

The capital's prosecutor added that the investigative actions in these proceedings are still ongoing.

Tags: #prosecutor #kyiv
Interfax-Ukraine
