Facts

11:07 18.05.2021

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

1 min read
SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

On Tuesday morning, officers of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are conducting searches in the house where Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko lives, as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings on falsified petroleum products, these investigative actions have nothing to do with Klitschko, the SBU said.

"The SBU does not conduct searches at Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko. The officers from the SBU Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime with the involvement of special forces of the Central Security Service 'A' are conducting searches within the criminal proceedings on falsified petroleum products," the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The SBU said the searches are taking place at several locations at once, including the house where Klitschko lives.

"The investigative actions have nothing to do with Mr. Klitschko himself," the department said.

Tags: #sbu #klitschko #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:57 14.05.2021
SBU blocks cocaine smuggling channel at Boryspil airport

SBU blocks cocaine smuggling channel at Boryspil airport

13:17 14.05.2021
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko says searches at capital municipal enterprises as 'special operation' against him, the local government

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko says searches at capital municipal enterprises as 'special operation' against him, the local government

18:49 13.05.2021
Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

16:08 13.05.2021
Prosecutor's office continues searches affiliated with Kyiv City State Administration, 11 persons suspected

Prosecutor's office continues searches affiliated with Kyiv City State Administration, 11 persons suspected

12:06 13.05.2021
Klitschko says searches at municipal enterprises aimed at pressuring city authorities, himself personally

Klitschko says searches at municipal enterprises aimed at pressuring city authorities, himself personally

09:42 13.05.2021
Prosecutor's office conducts searches in Kyiv City State Administration, utilities, head of Klitschko's UDAR party

Prosecutor's office conducts searches in Kyiv City State Administration, utilities, head of Klitschko's UDAR party

18:59 11.05.2021
MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

17:19 11.05.2021
SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

15:51 11.05.2021
SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

14:48 11.05.2021
Bakanov: Some 7,000 people from Russia engaged in intelligence, subversive activities against Ukraine

Bakanov: Some 7,000 people from Russia engaged in intelligence, subversive activities against Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

Servant of People faction approves candidacy of Kubrakov, Liubchenko, Liashko for posts of ministers

LATEST

Mejlis calls on Zelensky to ensure restoration of collective rights of Crimean Tatar people – statement

Ukraine asks intl organizations to assist in organized departure of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip – MFA

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

Servant of People faction approves candidacy of Kubrakov, Liubchenko, Liashko for posts of ministers

Tymoshenko reports creation of 'fake' initiative groups meant to disrupt referendum initiated by her party

Rada profile committee does not support PM's statement on Stepanov's resignation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD