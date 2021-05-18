SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

On Tuesday morning, officers of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are conducting searches in the house where Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko lives, as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings on falsified petroleum products, these investigative actions have nothing to do with Klitschko, the SBU said.

"The SBU does not conduct searches at Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko. The officers from the SBU Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime with the involvement of special forces of the Central Security Service 'A' are conducting searches within the criminal proceedings on falsified petroleum products," the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The SBU said the searches are taking place at several locations at once, including the house where Klitschko lives.

"The investigative actions have nothing to do with Mr. Klitschko himself," the department said.