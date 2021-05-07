Facts

16:58 07.05.2021

Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

The text of the bill on amendments to the law "On the Security Service of Ukraine" on improving the organizational and legal foundations of its activities by the second reading will be preliminarily made public for its discussion, said deputy head of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, one of the authors of the bill Maryana Bezugla (Servant of the People faction).

"I decided to publish the project for the public before the committee's consideration. It will happen on May 17,2021," Bezugla wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to the MP, the promulgation of the bill, prepared for the second reading, will give the public an opportunity to get acquainted with the changes that await the Ukrainian security service.

According to Bezugla, the preparation of the bill is at the finish line: by May 16, "we are finalizing the version of the bill for the second reading," consultations and consideration by a specialized committee are scheduled for May 17-23, and consideration in the session hall of parliament is scheduled for June 1-4.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 3196-d on amendments to the law on the SBU on January 28 as a basis.

Tags: #sbu #bill
