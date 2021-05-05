Facts

18:44 05.05.2021

Blinken's visit to allow Ukraine to accelerate Euro-Atlantic integration – adviser to President's Office head

Adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak believes that the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kyiv will allow Ukraine to accelerate the processes of integration into the Euro-Atlantic community.

"The current visit is thought out in such a way as to confirm the unconditional invariability of America's support for Ukraine on different levels from the American side, and from the Ukrainian side to accelerate the processes of Ukraine's integration into the Euro-Atlantic community," Podoliak told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He also said that Blinken's visit to Ukraine "absolutely clearly indicates the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, and the importance of good direct communications between the leaderships of the two countries." "From the very first years of Ukraine's independence, the United States has been and remains one of the most important partners of our state. The strategic relations between our countries are not just a beautiful formulation, they are filled with real content," Podoliak said.

In addition, according to him, it is important for the countries to discuss "the emerging de-escalation and some detente along the perimeter of the Ukrainian borders with the direct and extremely active participation of American partners."

According to the adviser to the President's Office head, personal meetings of the U.S. Secretary of State in Kyiv before the next summit of the U.S. and Russian presidents will help Blinken "better understand the situation and needs of Ukraine." "This will help clarify and synchronize common positions on Donbas and Crimea. Personal contacts always add to the rational knowledge that the American side already has, the necessary emotional coloring and detailing key accents," he said.

According to Podoliak, during Blinken's visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian and U.S. sides plan to discuss cooperation in security and defense, direct communications at the political level, synchronized interaction in international organizations, economic cooperation and support for reforms in Ukraine.

