Facts

14:02 30.04.2021

Security, economy and energy issues to be discussed during Blinken's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

2 min read
Security, economy and energy issues to be discussed during Blinken's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

 Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that one of the key topics of the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine will be security, Radio Liberty reports.

"First of all, of course, we will talk about security. We will talk about the assistance that the United States can provide in reforms. We will certainly talk about the economy. But I would say that now we have several important topics, especially in the energy sector, which will be in the spotlight," Kuleba said in an interview to be published on the Radio Liberty website on May 1.

According to him, the ground for Blinken's visit to Ukraine is "well prepared."

"We've had a lot of conversations in fact. I don't remember that in the history of Ukraine there were so many contacts with the United States at all levels in such a short period of time. The president, the minister of defense, and my counterparts, and the head of the President's Office ... We will have a substantive conversation with the Secretary of State," the minister said.

Regarding the steps that are being prepared on the formats of Ukraine-U.S. cooperation in the security sphere, Kuleba said: "We are working on this."

As reported, Blinken announced his visit to Ukraine next week.

Tags: #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:47 27.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Ukraine being prepared for May – CNN

U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Ukraine being prepared for May – CNN

18:54 20.04.2021
Kuleba tells Blinken about specific, urgent needs of Ukrainian army, defense sector

Kuleba tells Blinken about specific, urgent needs of Ukrainian army, defense sector

10:41 15.04.2021
All NATO members concerned about Russian forces buildup near Ukraine, demand de-escalation – Blinken

All NATO members concerned about Russian forces buildup near Ukraine, demand de-escalation – Blinken

18:08 13.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

09:22 13.04.2021
United States urges Russia to end military buildup, ongoing aggression along Ukraine's borders

United States urges Russia to end military buildup, ongoing aggression along Ukraine's borders

09:36 01.04.2021
Kuleba, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discuss strengthening security cooperation

Kuleba, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discuss strengthening security cooperation

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

09:20 02.02.2021
Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

09:40 27.01.2021
Kuleba congratulates Blinken on his appointment as U.S. Secretary of State

Kuleba congratulates Blinken on his appointment as U.S. Secretary of State

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Kravchuk: text of 'Easter truce' could not be agreed upon in TCG on April 28 due to lack of understanding of subjects of its implementation

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

LATEST

Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions from May 1

Health Ministry to add 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine to National Vaccination Plan - Stepanov

Ambassador Korniychuk: We are working to promote the interests of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses in Israel

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine sees 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20,192 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine bans entry from India from May 2 due to spread of COVID-19 – Liashko

Kyrgyz-Tajik border shootout leads to deaths of 13 Kyrgyz citizens - Health Ministry

Another 500,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Kyiv on Friday – Stepanov

Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD