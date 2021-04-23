Facts

18:50 23.04.2021

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire ten times in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas since the beginning of the day, the JFO headquarters has said on Facebook.

"In particular, not far from the settlements of Novoselivka, Novhorodske and Shumy, the enemy opened fire from 82 and 120 caliber mortars. In the suburbs of Avdiyivka, Pisky and Maryinka, Russian invaders fired from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms," the report said.

In the area of the settlement of Pivdenne, mercenaries fired from an anti-tank missile system. Near the village of Novhorodske, the militants also carried out remote mining from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers with POM-2 mines.

There are no combat losses among Ukrainian servicemen.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE representatives about all the facts of violations.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:40 23.04.2021
Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

13:32 22.04.2021
Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

18:38 21.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

11:27 14.04.2021
One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:15 13.04.2021
Armed Forces soldier killed in grenade explosion in Donbas, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Armed Forces soldier killed in grenade explosion in Donbas, two more wounded – JFO HQ

18:42 12.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

12:16 09.04.2021
U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

U.S. delegation led by Defense Attaché visits JFO zone

09:41 08.04.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

09:21 06.04.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

11:56 03.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported since beginning of day – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported since beginning of day – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

Kuleba: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian borders will ease tensions, but Kyiv calls on intl partners to monitor situation, take measures to deter Moscow

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

LATEST

Some 14.2% of Ukrainian speaking, 23.4% of Russian speaking people face negative attitude because of their native language

Ukrainian-American Concordia University hands over oxygen concentrators to military medical institutions of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Third of Ukrainians against obligatory use of state language in service sector – poll

Shmyhal, Council of Churches discuss holding of religious holidays during quarantine

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

Arakhamia: U.S. Senate Committee's approval of increased military aid to Ukraine endorses its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression

Vaccination with AstraZeneca-SKBio to begin in most regions on Wednesday – Liashko

NATO's eastern flank countries support Ukraine, its Euro-Atlantic aspirations – Kuleba

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD