13:21 19.04.2021

The first Ukrainian-Israeli friendly tennis tournament brought together diplomats, officials and businessmen - Embassy

In Israel was held the first Ukrainian-Israeli friendly tennis tournament, which was attended by diplomats from foreign missions and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israeli officials, business representatives of the two countries and the media. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«Opening the official ceremony of the competition, H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel emphasized that the purpose of the event is to strengthen the bilateral diplomatic and business partnership. He further placed importance on the vision of sports and culture cooperation between the two countries and also accentuated their international ties and contacts», - the statement said.

The winner's cup was awarded to Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the State of Israel Eric Ullehag.

«During the award ceremony, the ambassador noted that Sweden and Ukraine are united not only by the colors of the national flag, but also by close friendly relations. He also stressed Sweden's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity», - the Embassy said.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel together with ALISA Wonderland charity foundation (founder - Alisa Tsudikov), Global Israeli Initiative (founder - Elena Novgorodskaya), Simple Investment (founder - Igal Ioffe).

