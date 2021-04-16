Adonis medical group plans to open four branches in 2021

The Adonis medical group of companies plans to open four branches in 2021, Group Development Director Vitaliy Hyrin has said.

"Our plans for 2021 are the opening of four branches in Kyiv region: in Podil, in Sofiyivska Borschahivka, in Pozniaky residential areas and in Bucha. These will all be multidisciplinary clinics, although they will have their own specializations," he said in an interview with Interfax -Ukraine.

Hyrin also said that Adonis plans to launch its own ambulance service by the end of 2021.

"We want to create an ambulance service for four cars. We are developing the concept of a full-cycle clinic," he said.

Adonis, a multidisciplinary medical center for adults and children, has been operating since 1997. Currently, Adonis has 10 branches in Kyiv city and the region, including a research laboratory and two maternity hospitals.