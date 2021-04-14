Facts

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in Ukraine is starting to decline, the situation in many regions is stabilizing, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"We have withstood another jump in the incidence of COVID-19, and gradually the situation started to improve. Now in many regions the situation is stabilizing. We have been observing a decline in incidence in Ukraine within ten days," he wrote on the Facebook page on Wednesday.

Stepanov said that on the eve of Tuesday, April 13, "was the first day when the number of people discharged from hospitals exceeded the number of hospitalized people by 22.8%."

He also said that 2,000 fewer patients were admitted to hospitals last week than a week earlier, and several regions, in particular Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia, left the "red" zone.

At the same time, Stepanov said "some regions, in particular the city of Kyiv, as well as Kyiv, Lviv and Poltava regions, continue to be in the 'red' zone of increased epidemic danger and the situation there remains extremely difficult."

"It is very important to continue adhering to the established restrictions and anti-epidemic measures: wearing masks, using antiseptics, avoiding crowds of people," the minister said.

