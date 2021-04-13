Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calls on Russia to immediately stop the buildup of troops on the border with Ukraine and in the occupied territories.

He made such a statement in Brussels at the end of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission on Tuesday, which was held at the request of the Ukrainian side due to the strengthening of the military presence of Russia on the border with Ukraine.

"We are seriously concerned by ongoing development. And NATO is monitoring the situation very closely. In recent weeks, Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraine’s borders. The largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014," NATO Secretary General said.

In this regard, he expressed his conviction that "Russia's considerable military build-up is unjustified, unexplained, and deeply concerning."

"Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine. Stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately," Stontenberg urged Moscow.