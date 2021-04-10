Yermak: Zelensky, Erdogan tete-a-tete meeting taking place, discussing Donbas, Crimean Platform, bilateral cooperation

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak announced the starting of a bilateral meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they will discuss in a tete-a-tete format the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, the participation of the Turkish side in the Crimean platform on August 23, 2021 and bilateral cooperation of the two countries.

"At these minutes, the tete-a-tete meeting is taking place between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A very wide range of issues they are considering. Surely, they will talk about the situation in Donbas and about the Crimean Platform, as well as about bilateral cooperation," Yermak said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel.

According to the head of the President's Office, "after the end of the tete-a-tete, the planned meeting of the nineth Strategic Ukrainian-Turkish Council will start, while the composition of the Ukrainian delegation is quite large, representing all spheres of activity from economic to military."

"There is a very rich program and a very warm visit. Turkey is our strategic partner. We feel Turkey's support. I think that a number of important documents will be signed today. We hope for a very good result," Yermak said.