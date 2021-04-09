Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

The Government of Ukraine will soon create a working group of representatives of ministries that will form a position for negotiations on updating the Association Agreement with the EU and its trade parameters, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna told Interfax -Ukraine.

"At the first stage, the update will be more technical, in terms of positions where we are quickly depleting quotas [...] But it is important for us to develop a mechanism for regular interaction with the EU, because the process of updating the Agreement will be constant," the deputy prime minister said.

According to her, a separate negotiation process is the issue of "industrial visa-free."

"Full 'industrial visa-free travel' will be a reality after the signing of the ACAA agreement [Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products], which should become an annex to the Association Agreement," Stefanishyna said.

She said that Ukraine, along with the EU, has already completed an assessment of the internal market and legislation. "Now we are waiting for the recommendation of our European colleagues, but in general this is a much longer process than increasing quotas for other types of products," the deputy prime minister said.