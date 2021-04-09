Facts

15:21 09.04.2021

Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

1 min read
Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

The Government of Ukraine will soon create a working group of representatives of ministries that will form a position for negotiations on updating the Association Agreement with the EU and its trade parameters, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna told Interfax -Ukraine.

"At the first stage, the update will be more technical, in terms of positions where we are quickly depleting quotas [...] But it is important for us to develop a mechanism for regular interaction with the EU, because the process of updating the Agreement will be constant," the deputy prime minister said.

According to her, a separate negotiation process is the issue of "industrial visa-free."

"Full 'industrial visa-free travel' will be a reality after the signing of the ACAA agreement [Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products], which should become an annex to the Association Agreement," Stefanishyna said.

She said that Ukraine, along with the EU, has already completed an assessment of the internal market and legislation. "Now we are waiting for the recommendation of our European colleagues, but in general this is a much longer process than increasing quotas for other types of products," the deputy prime minister said.

Tags: #stefanishyna #eu #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:28 09.04.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

15:28 09.04.2021
Ukraine's inflation accelerates to 1.7% in March, yoy to 8.5% - statistics

Ukraine's inflation accelerates to 1.7% in March, yoy to 8.5% - statistics

15:07 09.04.2021
Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

14:03 09.04.2021
Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

Ukraine discussing creation of green transformation fund with intl partners – Deputy PM

13:34 09.04.2021
WHO starts supplying 20 lung ventilators to Ukraine

WHO starts supplying 20 lung ventilators to Ukraine

12:44 09.04.2021
Ukraine within six months could be included in J.P. Morgan GBI-EM index

Ukraine within six months could be included in J.P. Morgan GBI-EM index

09:31 09.04.2021
Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 19,000 for second day in row

Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 19,000 for second day in row

09:19 09.04.2021
Drawdown of funds during implementation of KfW projects reaches 25% – Finance ministry

Drawdown of funds during implementation of KfW projects reaches 25% – Finance ministry

09:08 08.04.2021
Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

15:44 06.04.2021
IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kharkiv region from April 11 – Nemchinov

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

LATEST

Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Odesa court changes preventive measure for Sternenko to 24/7 house arrest

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on April 10 – president's press service

Shmyhal recommends Klitschko to address President with proposal to appoint new head of Kyiv City Administration, if he cannot combat COVID-19

Russia trying to discredit Ukraine in intl arena, sow panic among residents of temporarily occupied territories – Khomchak

If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

Batkivschyna starts organizing referendums on five issues, incl. sale of agricultural land

KyivPost: Zelensky, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

NSDC meeting not to take place on April 9 – source

Ukrainian MFA, Defense Ministry tell foreign ambassadors about escalation of situation in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD