09:03 08.04.2021

Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will resume plenary sessions and hold extraordinary sessions next week, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

"Next week, the Verkhovna Rada will resume plenary sessions, as well as hold extraordinary ones. We all well understand that in such a difficult time for the country, the parliament should work twice as powerful and adopt all the bills necessary today," Arakhamia told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to Arakhamia, the "regular regime" will not be enough for the parliament, since the Verkhovna Rada will continue to consider numerous amendments to land bill No. 2194.

The leader of the faction said "other topical issues for the country" also require quick consideration, namely, bill No. 4475, which will protect Ukrainians who have debts on loans in foreign currency.

He said that it is also necessary to consider presidential bill No. 4651 on increasing liability for inaccurate declarations, in particular, on imprisonment for such a violation, which is one of the "structural beacons" of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We cannot afford to rest during such difficult times. Therefore, we will work," Arakhamia said.

Tags: #rada #arakhamia
