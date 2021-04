Zelensky plans to visit Donbas on April 8 – source

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit Donbas on Thursday, April 8, a source close to the President's Office of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"There will be a trip to Donbas [...]," the agency's interlocutor said.

Other details of Zelensky's trip to eastern Ukraine have not yet been disclosed.