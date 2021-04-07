Facts

National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

The National Vaccination Plan against coronavirus (COVID-19), covering the period until December 31, 2021, provides for the expansion and enhancement of the status of the vaccination "roadmap," which was developed by the Health Ministry, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting on April 7.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers press service on Wednesday, the government heard a report from Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

According to the prime minister, the updated document was drafted in pursuance of the presidential decree and the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"The document will make it possible to speed up the process of vaccination against coronavirus in our country," Shmyhal said.

He also said that on April 6, a contract was announced with Pfizer/BioNTech to supply 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"In general, a sufficient amount of safe vaccines has been contracted between the government and manufacturers to vaccinate everyone this year. We are talking about more than 50% of the entire adult population of Ukraine," the prime minister said.

He said the pandemic can only be overcome through mass vaccinations and through effective lockdown measures.

