Facts

13:49 07.04.2021

TCG's emergency meeting on Donbas scheduled for 15:00, agenda includes return to compliance with ceasefire – Arestovych

1 min read
TCG's emergency meeting on Donbas scheduled for 15:00, agenda includes return to compliance with ceasefire – Arestovych

Oleksiy Arestovych, spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas, has said that an extraordinary emergency meeting of the TCG will be held at 15:00 on April 7 in an online format, and its main agenda will include returning to strict adherence to the ceasefire regime and the relevant agreements between the TCG parties dated July 22, 2020.

"An emergency meeting of the TCG on Donbas is scheduled for 15:00. Security is on the agenda, first of all. Returning to strict adherence to an additional set of measures for the ceasefire regime, which is being violated more and more often lately, and grossly violated, with tragic consequences. We must return to the state of security that was in the first weeks and months after the ceasefire was introduced on July 27, when the ceasefire was really abided and the were no casualties. Since only yesterday and the day before yesterday there were several killed defenders," Arestovych said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Tags: #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:45 06.04.2021
Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

12:49 06.04.2021
Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

10:03 06.04.2021
Ukraine to look for another city instead of Minsk for TCG talks after lockdown – Reznikov

Ukraine to look for another city instead of Minsk for TCG talks after lockdown – Reznikov

16:53 02.04.2021
Arestovych: head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG thinking about new adviser for relations with ORDLO

Arestovych: head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG thinking about new adviser for relations with ORDLO

16:14 01.04.2021
Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

14:12 01.04.2021
Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

17:05 30.03.2021
OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

16:20 29.03.2021
Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

09:25 18.03.2021
Humanitarian demining, opening of checkpoints in Donbas may start by Easter, if Russia agrees Ukraine's proposal – Reznikov

Humanitarian demining, opening of checkpoints in Donbas may start by Easter, if Russia agrees Ukraine's proposal – Reznikov

18:08 16.03.2021
Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

PGO ensures compensation for UAH 230 mln of losses from tax evasion by ex-head of PrivatBank department to court

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas on Tuesday – Skhid tactical group

LATEST

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

Compulsory medical insurance should appear in Ukraine in 2023 – Radutsky

National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

Polish Foreign Minister to pay working visit to Ukraine on Thursday

No need to introduce total lockdown throughout Ukraine now - PM Shmyhal

Ukraine does not seek escalation of situation in Donbas - NSDC secretary

Yermak: Center for countering disinformation needs support, interaction with journalists, society

Damage to memorial sign at burial site of Khan Kubrat won't affect relations between Ukraine, Bulgaria – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD