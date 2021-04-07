TCG's emergency meeting on Donbas scheduled for 15:00, agenda includes return to compliance with ceasefire – Arestovych

Oleksiy Arestovych, spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas, has said that an extraordinary emergency meeting of the TCG will be held at 15:00 on April 7 in an online format, and its main agenda will include returning to strict adherence to the ceasefire regime and the relevant agreements between the TCG parties dated July 22, 2020.

"An emergency meeting of the TCG on Donbas is scheduled for 15:00. Security is on the agenda, first of all. Returning to strict adherence to an additional set of measures for the ceasefire regime, which is being violated more and more often lately, and grossly violated, with tragic consequences. We must return to the state of security that was in the first weeks and months after the ceasefire was introduced on July 27, when the ceasefire was really abided and the were no casualties. Since only yesterday and the day before yesterday there were several killed defenders," Arestovych said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.