11:29 26.03.2021

All doses of Covishield vaccine from first batch to be used only for first vaccination – Liashko

 All 500,000 doses of the Indian-made Covishield (AstraZeneca) vaccine, which arrived in Ukraine as part of the first batch at the end of February, will be used only for the first vaccination, Deputy Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv in Friday.

"Due to the change in the strategy of using the first batch of Covishield vaccine, all 500,000 doses will be used for the first vaccination against COVID-19. The Covishield vaccine from subsequent deliveries will be used for booster vaccination. According to the updated plan, the second vaccination will not be given earlier than May 20," Liashko said.

As reported, the first batch of 500,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine was delivered to Ukraine on the morning of February 23.

On February 25, the vaccination of medical workers started in Ukraine. In addition to them, Health Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky were also vaccinated.

