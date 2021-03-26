Facts

Ukraine to switch to daylight saving time on Sunday

Ukraine to switch to daylight saving time on Sunday

Ukraine will switch to daylight saving time on the night of March 28, as the government has not adopted regulatory documents on the abolition of this norm, the Economy Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine, as before, will switch to daylight saving time," the ministry's press service said.

At 03:00 on March 28, it will be necessary to move the clock forward one hour.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada was unable to pass a law on the cancellation of the daylight saving time change.

