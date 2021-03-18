Lithuanian President Nauseda calls for tighter sanctions against Russia

Russia is not making attempts to end the war in Donbas, so it is necessary to strengthen sanctions against it, said President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda during an official visit to Ukraine.

"Lithuania consistently supports cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, and we welcome reforms in Ukraine, we support the implementation of the Normandy Agreement, but we cannot calmly look at the fact that Russia does not adhere to its obligations. We do not see Russia's attempts to end the war in Donbas, and therefore we invite democratic countries to strengthen sanctions against Russia," he said at a press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

Separately, the Lithuanian president addressed the Ukrainian military.

"We see Russia's aggression against Ukraine and an increasing number of violations. Lithuania has always supported and will continue to support Ukraine's attempts to fight the aggressor. I will separately appeal to the Ukrainian military, who demonstrate great courage: your strength is love for your homeland, and this firmness inspires us, and we are with you. Glory to Ukraine!" he stressed.

Nauseda also confirmed that Lithuania supports Ukraine's initiative to create the Crimean Platform.

"Lithuania does not recognize the Crimean annexation, and actively declares that it is a crime. Both in European institutions and in the UN we say: Crimea is Ukraine. We support the Ukrainian initiative to create a Crimean platform that does not recognize the Crimean occupation," the head of state said.