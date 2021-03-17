Facts

09:38 17.03.2021

Daily COVID-19 cases still growing in Ukraine, 11,833 new cases recorded in past day

Ukraine has reported 11,833 new cases of COVID-19, 5,467 recoveries, and 289 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 11,833 new COVID-19 cases on March 17, 2021, among them 609 children and 388 healthcare workers. Over the past day, 2,005 patients have been hospitalized, 289 have died, and 5,467 have recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine stands at 1,489,023, including 28,986 deaths and 1,237,676 recoveries.

