Servant of People to ask Zelensky to run for second presidential term

Members of the Servant of the People political party intend to call on President Volodymyr Zelensky to run for a second term, said leader of the Servant of the People faction, head of the political council of the eponymous party David Arakhamia.

"We will ask him to run for a second term. And this will be his personal decision," Arakhamia said at a briefing after the party's congress on Saturday.