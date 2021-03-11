Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Baltic States agree on cooperation in Ukraine, Belarus

The Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia at a meeting held in Tallinn on Wednesday agreed to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity and to keep the situation in Belarus in the center of international attention.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab; Estonian Minister Eva-Maria Liimets, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the press service of the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign ministers discussed cooperation between the Baltic States and the United Kingdom. Other important topics included security in Europe, including the issues of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

"I emphasized to my colleagues that we needed to continue helping our Eastern Partners on their chosen course and in implementing democratic reforms, engaging with the civil society and modernizing the economy. We must support Ukraine in restoring their territorial integrity and keep the international focus on the situation in Belarus," Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached on further strengthening cooperation in NATO, transatlantic relations and climate issues were discussed.

"On cyber issues, we highlighted the importance of cooperation between like-minded countries and information exchange because we are better protected against threats if we take action together," Liimets said.