Ambassador Korniychuk attracted ASHRA to the selection of Israeli companies for the implementation of various projects in Ukraine – The Embassy

The Israel Foreign Trade Risks Insurance Corporation Ltd. (ASHRA) is ready to assist in the search and selection of Israeli companies to participate in the implementation of bilateral projects in Ukraine in various fields. This was stated during the meeting of the H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel with the leaders of the ASHRA, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«During the meeting it was discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between ASHRA and Ukraine. The company expressed its readiness to assist in the search and selection of Israeli companies to participate in the implementation of bilateral projects in Ukraine in various fields - medicine, agriculture, processing industry, etc.», - the statement says.

The parties also agreed to work out the issue of signing a memorandum on bilateral cooperation.