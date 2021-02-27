Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky will not be able to advance in public service until he renounces all his foreign citizenships, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"If Ihor Valeriyovych has an intention to advance at the level of state power, he will not be able to do this without renouncing those citizenships that he has, except for Ukrainian, and you know, as he himself said, he has not double, but triple citizenship," Danilov said at a briefing, following the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Friday, February 26.

Danilov said "will he do it or not, it is Ihor Valeriyovych's personal business."