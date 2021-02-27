Facts

08:56 27.02.2021

Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

1 min read
Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky will not be able to advance in public service until he renounces all his foreign citizenships, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"If Ihor Valeriyovych has an intention to advance at the level of state power, he will not be able to do this without renouncing those citizenships that he has, except for Ukrainian, and you know, as he himself said, he has not double, but triple citizenship," Danilov said at a briefing, following the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Friday, February 26.

Danilov said "will he do it or not, it is Ihor Valeriyovych's personal business."

 

Tags: #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 26.02.2021
List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

18:36 09.02.2021
Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

12:57 29.01.2021
Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

13:33 31.12.2020
U.S. Justice Dept seeks forfeiture of third commercial property purchased with funds misappropriated from PrivatBank in Ukraine

U.S. Justice Dept seeks forfeiture of third commercial property purchased with funds misappropriated from PrivatBank in Ukraine

14:12 12.12.2020
Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

10:03 10.12.2020
Court resumes consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Court resumes consideration of claim on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

14:07 21.09.2020
FinCEN files contain data about suspicious transactions of Firtash, Klyuyev, Kolomoisky – ICIJ

FinCEN files contain data about suspicious transactions of Firtash, Klyuyev, Kolomoisky – ICIJ

15:34 07.08.2020
Kolomoisky refutes US Justice Department accusations of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds

Kolomoisky refutes US Justice Department accusations of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds

17:00 22.01.2020
Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

14:49 21.01.2020
Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

Zelensky removes Tupytsky from office of Constitutional Court judge from Feb 28 for one month – decree

Biden: United States never to recognize Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

LATEST

Zelensky replaces Ukraine's rep in TCG subgroup on social, economic issues

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

Zelensky removes Tupytsky from office of Constitutional Court judge from Feb 28 for one month – decree

Biden: United States never to recognize Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea

Ukrainians will be able to return from Israel on a special flight in early March - the Embassy

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD