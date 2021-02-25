Facts

11:28 25.02.2021

Kuleba to pay working visit to France on Friday

1 min read
Kuleba to pay working visit to France on Friday

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the French Republic on Friday, February 26, the ministry's press service said.

"Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks with Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as meet with other French officials, representatives of business, media and experts," the ministry said.

It is noted that the key subjects of the talks will be the development of a political dialogue between Ukraine and France, an increase in trade and investment, increased interaction within international organizations, and the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Particular attention will be paid to countering the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in Donbas and the de-occupation of Crimea, as well as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict within the Normandy format.

Tags: #kuleba #france
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:55 23.02.2021
Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

12:14 19.02.2021
Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

11:49 19.02.2021
Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

10:40 18.02.2021
Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

08:52 17.02.2021
Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

Minsk process has not yet exhausted its potential – Kuleba

14:30 08.02.2021
Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

09:15 03.02.2021
Kuleba: Russia must be forced to respect human rights, freedoms

Kuleba: Russia must be forced to respect human rights, freedoms

10:42 02.02.2021
There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

09:20 02.02.2021
Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

14:20 01.02.2021
Ambassador of France: Ukraine needs to make progress in the fight against corruption and the rule of law

Ambassador of France: Ukraine needs to make progress in the fight against corruption and the rule of law

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Police, prosecutor's office do not support Kyiv court ruling that providers obliged to block access to website of Russian RBC, another 425 resources – source

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

LATEST

Police, prosecutor's office do not support Kyiv court ruling that providers obliged to block access to website of Russian RBC, another 425 resources – source

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

Ukraine's President honors memory of Lesya Ukrainka

Vakarchuk stays in Holos party - Rudyk

Armenian PM sees General Staff's statement as attempt to stage military coup in country

Ministry of Health approves new version of drug register under reimbursement program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD