Kuleba to pay working visit to France on Friday

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the French Republic on Friday, February 26, the ministry's press service said.

"Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks with Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as meet with other French officials, representatives of business, media and experts," the ministry said.

It is noted that the key subjects of the talks will be the development of a political dialogue between Ukraine and France, an increase in trade and investment, increased interaction within international organizations, and the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Particular attention will be paid to countering the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in Donbas and the de-occupation of Crimea, as well as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict within the Normandy format.