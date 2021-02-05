Ukraine and the Jerusalem Patriarchate intend to study the history of relations jointly - Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel

Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and Patriarch Theophilus III of Jerusalem discussed the prospects of cooperation in studying the history of relations between Ukraine and the Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«On February 4, the Ambassador met with the Patriarch of Jerusalem in the premises of the Patriarchate of the Jerusalem Orthodox Church. During the meeting were discussed the prospects of launching cooperation in the field of studying the history of relations between Ukraine and the Jerusalem Patriarchate», - the statement says.

Patriarch Theophilus III approved the idea of organizing an exhibition of religious relics, which were transferred to the Patriarchate in the late seventeenth century by Hetman Ivan Mazepa and are stored in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

«The exposition of relics, which were presented to the Jerusalem Patriarchate by the representatives of Ukraine at different times, is planned to be held as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. Theophilus III and the Ambassador of Ukraine also exchanged views on the situation in world Orthodoxy and in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the development of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine», - the Embassy emphasizes.