Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

The Cassation Court of the Supreme Court notifies convicted former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych that on March 15, 2021, a complaint by his lawyers against the verdict of Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv and the ruling of Kyiv's Court of Appeal will be considered, according to the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper.

"In accordance with the ruling dated January 15, 2021, the consideration of criminal proceedings on the cassation complaints of defenders [...] who act in the interests of convicted Yanukovych against the verdict of Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv dated January 24, 2019 and the ruling of Kyiv's Court of Appeal dated October 2, 2020 [...] is scheduled for consideration in the Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court at 11:00 on March 15, 2021," according to a notice signed by judge of the Supreme Court Andriy Chystyk, published in the Uriadovy Kurier newspaper on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, the same judge officially notifies Yanukovych of the date and place of consideration of the cassation by the Cassation Criminal Court.

As reported, on January 24, 2019, Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison for high treason and complicity in an aggressive war against Ukraine on the part of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the court found Yanukovych not guilty on charges of complicity in encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other grave consequences.