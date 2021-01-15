Facts

12:59 15.01.2021

Dubinsky asks leadership of Servant of People to hold faction's meeting to consider issue of imposing sanctions against him by U.S.

Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksandr Dubinsky (Servant of the People faction) insists on immediate holding of the faction's meeting to consider the issue of imposing sanctions against him by the U.S. Treasury Department, his colleague Oleksandr Kachura said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"I insist on the urgent holding of a meeting of the faction, because in the media and on social networks our political opponents use this situation as an object of blackmailing the President of Ukraine and the parliamentary majority that supports him," Dubinsky said in a letter dated January 15 addressed to faction head David Arakhamia, the scan of which was published by Kachura.

According to Dubinsky, this situation requires immediate discussion and the provision of information to members of the faction personally from him.

Dubinsky regards the sanctions against him as "another dirty provocation by his dishonest opponents."

A copy of the letter was addressed to head of the Servant of the People party, first deputy chairman of the eponymous faction Oleksandr Korniyenko.

As reported, on Monday, January 11, Washington included 11 individuals and organizations in the sanctions list for Ukraine. Seven citizens of Ukraine fell under the sanctions, in particular, MP, member of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Dubinsky, and four organizations based, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, in Ukraine.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, these individuals are associated with Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach, against whom the United States imposed sanctions in September 2020 "for trying to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election." The Department of the Treasury calls Derkach himself "agent of the Russian intelligence services" in the press release.

Dubinsky denies any connection with MP of Ukraine Andriy Derkach.

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction intends to study the situation regarding the inclusion of deputy Dubinsky in the U.S. sanction list against individuals and organizations of Ukraine for meddling in elections, said deputy head of the faction Yevhenia Kravchuk.

Interfax-Ukraine
