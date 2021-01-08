Ukraine to analyze Iran's technical report on downed UIA plane near Tehran – PGO

Over the year, the Prosecutor General's Office, within the framework of criminal proceedings on the fact of the plane crash of the UIA plane in Iran, with 176 people died, has conducted more than two hundred procedural and investigative actions, sent 18 requests for international legal assistance to other countries, and cooperates with the competent authorities of Iran and Canada.

"A comprehensive forensic examination is underway to establish the causes and nature of aircraft damage, the amount of material damage and compliance with the rules of international flights," the PGO said on Friday.

According to the information, last year two rounds of talks were held with the Iranian side, in particular on cooperation in the framework of the criminal investigation. In December 2020, Iran gave Ukraine a tablet found at the crash site for research.

In addition, Ukraine received for analysis the draft final report on the UIA plane crash in Tehran, prepared by the Iranian side in accordance with the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. This is a technical report that can reveal the reasons for the plane crash. Ukraine has 60 days to include comments and suggestions in the report, after which Iran will have to finalize it in a month. The report is to be released only after approval by the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"The main thing for us is an objective investigation, establishing the truth, bringing the perpetrators to criminal responsibility and protecting the rights of the victims. In this case, the relatives of the victims and the airline. And the group of prosecutors of the PGO and the SBU investigators who are working on this case are doing their best. Prior the anniversary of the tragedy, we, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, had held an online meeting with the relatives of the deceased passengers from Canada, for whom fair justice is a key point. Moreover, all those responsible for the tragedy, regardless of their positions, should be held criminally liable," Deputy Prosecutor General, Prosecutor in the group of prosecutors on the "PS 752 case" Gunduz Mamedov said.

The UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard. They all died. Among the dead there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, three citizens of Germany and three citizens of Great Britain.

On January 11, Iranian authorities said that Boeing was shot down by mistake by the Iranian military.

Later, Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh took full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane crash.

At the end of July, negotiations were held in Kyiv with the Iranian side to pay compensation for the downed UIA plane.

On October 20, Ukraine and Iran completed the second round of negotiations on the downed UIA plane near Tehran.

On January 5, Ukraine received from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the Boeing 737-800 crash.