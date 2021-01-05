Iran sends Ukraine report on downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Ukraine has received from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the crash of the Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which occurred near Tehran on January 8, 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We received the draft report on December 31, as the saying goes, under the Christmas tree. Now we have two months for comments and remarks. This is an important stage for further movement forward, without which it would be impossible to achieve compensation and overall justice. Now the word is confirmed by deed," the minister said in an interview with the Obozrevatel Internet publication. According to him, as for the amount of compensation, which recently got into the information space, now it is made public only through the media. Ukraine has not received any official messages on this matter from Iran.

"The experience of the last year has taught us that we should be extremely careful with the information of the Iranian media and filter every message. Until I receive an official offer from the Iranian government, we will not take into account any news reports about numbers. I urge Ukrainians to do so. There is a lot of information noise around this issue," Kuleba said.

As reported, a UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020.