Facts

15:23 05.01.2021

Iran sends Ukraine report on downed UIA plane – Kuleba

2 min read
Iran sends Ukraine report on downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Ukraine has received from Iran a draft technical report on the circumstances of the crash of the Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which occurred near Tehran on January 8, 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We received the draft report on December 31, as the saying goes, under the Christmas tree. Now we have two months for comments and remarks. This is an important stage for further movement forward, without which it would be impossible to achieve compensation and overall justice. Now the word is confirmed by deed," the minister said in an interview with the Obozrevatel Internet publication. According to him, as for the amount of compensation, which recently got into the information space, now it is made public only through the media. Ukraine has not received any official messages on this matter from Iran.

"The experience of the last year has taught us that we should be extremely careful with the information of the Iranian media and filter every message. Until I receive an official offer from the Iranian government, we will not take into account any news reports about numbers. I urge Ukrainians to do so. There is a lot of information noise around this issue," Kuleba said.

As reported, a UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which was supposed to operate flight PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, was shot down near the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff early in the morning on January 8, 2020.

 

Tags: #kuleba #iran #report
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 30.12.2020
Ukraine still does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Ukraine still does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

11:52 30.12.2020
Meeting of Lublin Triangle FMs to take place in Kyiv in early 2021 - Kuleba

Meeting of Lublin Triangle FMs to take place in Kyiv in early 2021 - Kuleba

15:15 29.12.2020
Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

13:29 29.12.2020
Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

16:47 28.12.2020
Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

13:15 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

13:04 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

12:13 25.12.2020
Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

11:19 25.12.2020
Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

09:02 25.12.2020
Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

Ukraine's National Police ready to conduct investigative actions with those disseminated data on possible persons ordered hit of Sheremet

Trade in food, medicines, veterinary preparations allowed during strict quarantine - Stepanov

PGO, SBI send written suspicion to Poland's competent authority for delivery to Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

LATEST

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

Nemchinov announces receipt of equipment for 'hot line' on access to education for residents of Crimea and ORDLO

Cabinet simplifies procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers from COVID-19

Cabinet allocates UAH 20 mln for provision of humanitarian aid to Croatia

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

Medical Procurement of Ukraine announces blocking of its work by Health Ministry

U.S. Embassy recommends Ukrainians avoid crowded places in Washington

Zelensky declares UAH 4.6 mln in royalties from Kvartal 95, Kinostolytsia LLC

Decline in PCR testing for COVID-19 can be explained by launch of antigen tests, this doesn't affect decline in incidence – KSE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD